Accused Drug Trafficker Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Windsor Police has arrested a 46-year-old man for violating the conditions of his court-ordered release.

Police say that in August 2024, Jason Sulatycki was released on bail while facing multiple drug trafficking charges. His release conditions included a strict curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Following an investigation by members of the Windsor Police Offender Management Unit, officers determined that Sulatycki was not complying with the terms of his release.

Shortly after 8:00pm on June 24th, 2025, Bail Compliance officers, assisted by Patrol officers, located and arrested Sulatycki, along with three others, while investigating a break and enter at a residence in the 800 block of Pillette Avenue.

Sulatycki has been charged with break and enter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.