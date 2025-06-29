City Of Windsor Holiday Hours For Canada Day: Garbage Collection, Pools, Streetcar No. 351 And More

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, in observance of the Canada Day holiday.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are not delayed. The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.

WFCU Centre, Community and Customer Care Centres and Arenas will be closed on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, including all Day Camp programs and the indoor pools and fitness centre at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open as scheduled for recreational swimming on July 1st, 2025. Visit ActiveWindsor.ca and click on the Swim Schedule for details.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Park Splash Pads will be available from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm, and launch ramps will be open from 6:00am to 8:00pm.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon is open on Canada Day from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed.