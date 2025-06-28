PHOTOS: LaSalle Landing Completed

Windsor-Essex

Saturday June 28th, 2025, 9:52am

Community Photos
Construction on the LaSalle Landing project along the waterfront is complete.

The loop will have winter ice skating and walking, biking, jogging, and in-line skating in the summer.

The circular water feature, the Rotary Circle, will feature water jets bubbling up from the concrete for warm weather fun.

  

