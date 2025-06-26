Lakeshore Council Supports Next Steps For Stoney Point Community Hub

Lakeshore Council has approved the next step toward the development of a community hub in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches.

Council supported the exploration of a development of a mixed-used building with up to 21 senior-friendly housing units as part of a project at the site of the former Stoney Point Tavern. The report to Council had proposed a mixed-use apartment with 40-60 units, but Council opted to reduce the scale of the project.

The project, if feasible, is intended to include a permanent facility for the Stoney Point Library branch as well as a community hub.

“Council is dedicated to ensuring that housing development, throughout Lakeshore, meets the desires and needs of our residents and their communities. The discussion during the meeting reflected our commitment to that approach,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We are excited to see this project move forward in support of Lakeshore’s housing goals while being consistent with what we’ve heard from Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches residents.”

The project will also maintain access to Stoney Point Community Park and have no impact on the timing of the upcoming construction of the park. The $3.5 million park upgrade project is expected to be tendered later this Summer, with a follow-up report to Council to award the successful bidder.