Free Recreational Swimming This Summer At The LaSalle Outdoor Pool

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool, located on Front Road at Laurier Drive, will open on Sunday, June 29, 2025, for the season.

This summer, the pool will offer free recreational swims at the outdoor pool. Swims are offered daily from 2:00pm to 4:00pm thanks to the support of Essex Powerlines. Registration is not required but is highly recommended. The pool will be closed on Canada Day, Tuesday, July 1st.

Length swims, recreational swimming, aqua fitness, swimming lessons, and lifeguarding programs are also available. For program information and to register online, visit LaSalle Active or call the Vollmer Centre front desk at 519-969-7771, ext. 0.