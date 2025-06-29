Celebrate Canada Day In LaSalle With A Drone Show

The Town of LaSalle is hosting its first Canada Day Celebration in many years from 5:00pm to 11:00 m, at The Loop and the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing at 970 Front Road.

This year’s event festures family-friendly fun, live entertainment, and delicious food. The highlight of the night will be a Canada-themed drone show, choreographed by North Star Entertainment, beginning at 10:00pm. The show will be visible from across LaSalle Landing and surrounding areas.

“We are very excited to host a Canada Day event in LaSalle this year. We can’t wait to showcase The Loop at LaSalle Landing, the newest addition to our waterfront,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Public parking is available first-come, first-served at The Event Centre at LaSalle Landing, Riverdance building, and the municipal lot on Boismier Avenue. Walking and biking is encouraged. Bike racks are available on-site.