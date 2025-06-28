Local Competition Turns Monologues Into Kid’s Play

Borrowing a popular format, a local theatre company is giving it a youthful twist.

Taking place at the Shadowbox Theatre (located at 103b – 1501 Howard Avenue) on Friday June 27 and Saturday June 28, Revolution Youth Theatre (RYT) will present the first ever Edele Winnie Youth Monologue Competition. Staged and performed by its members, the show was designed to re-enforce and showcase a specific skill learnt by youth during their previous season.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Hearing Executive/Artistic Director Shana Thibert’s experiences judging Post Productions’ women’s competition, kids became interested in doing a version of their own.

“Every year RYT does a special interest show specifically to teach or reinforce skills learned during our season,” she said. “The kids vote on what our special show will be from a shortlist of ideas we give them. Last year was Adventures with Puppets. We wrote stories and made simple puppets and then all the kids performed each other’s stories with the puppets they made. This year they chose monologues. Monologue preparation and performance are essential tools in every actor’s toolbox. Many auditions for both film/tv and theatre require prepared monologues. It also teaches the kids how to keep a scene interesting and engaging when they have no one to rely on besides themselves.”

Upon choosing it as their focus, Thibert got in contact with Post and Winnie to discuss a youth edition of their original concept. Not only did both parties give their blessing, all involved in the original event went out of their way to ensure the spin-off would be an overwhelming success.

Knowing first-hand how talented they are, Thibert also asked Michael K. Potter and Fay Lynn from Post to come on board as judges.

“I asked [Lynn] and [Potter] to be judges for the [youth competition] because I think they are amazingly multi-talented artists who could bring so much expertise to the judges table,” said the Executive-Director. “We had a meeting about the format of the contest, prizes, ticket prices and the best ways to handle coaching, choosing judges etc. [Lynn] made all their print materials available to me. They were wonderful about helping me get this up and running. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In addition to this’ support, Winnie herself went above and beyond to help the event. Knowing the women’s monologue contest has built an annual audience, Thibert thought that piggybacking off the branding would help what RYT was hoping to accomplish. Looking to build its own audience, using an established name would also lend more credibility to entice competitors.

Keeping this in mind, the Executive-Director approached the author/playwright and was greeted with generosity.

“I approached [Winnie] to see if she had any monologues suitable for kids and if she did, could we use her name and piggyback off the [women’s competition’s] success,” said Thibert. “She was so excited we asked, immediately gave me permission and wrote 50 original monologues just for the kids to choose from.”

Armed with a fresh set of monologues, work then began on advertising the event and accepting submissions. Modelled after the original Edele Winnie Women’s Monologue Competition (EWWMC,) those taking part will perform two selections on back-to-back nights. Both audience and judges’ scores then go towards choosing a winner with cash prizes being awarded on the second night of performances.

Because it includes many age groups however, one small modification was made.

“For the youth competition We chose to do 3 separate age categories to keep it fair for the littler kids,” said Thibert. “Cash prizes for first, second and third will be awarded in all 3 age groups, so there will be nine winners in total. Everyone gets a little something so no one goes home empty handed though.”

Categories featured will be Minis from ages eight to 11, Juniors who are 12 to 15-years-old and Seniors from 16 to 18. With 11 total participants, four are in the latter two groups respectively while three compete as Minis.

Choosing their own monologues from the selection provided, youth were then tasked with learning them on their own. Not leaving anyone unsupported however, two private coaching sessions with a guest were also given to everyone participating.

Crossing over with the original monologue competition, they also gave kids a different perspective.

“My guest coaches have all competed in the women’s competition,” said Thibert. “The coaches are Michelle Mainwaring, an extremely talented and prolific local actress, Shayla Hudson, who is another powerhouse local actress and Maggie Marchenkowski, a super talented local actress and the winner of the 2023 Edele Winnie Women’s Monologue competition. kids loved their guest coaches and we all learned a lot from them. I can only teach them what I know, so it was exciting for all of us to learn new and different tips, tricks and acting styles from our amazing coaches.”

Youth were given the opportunity to book extra rehearsals with the Executive-Director as well. While not mandatory, several kids scheduled these sessions to ensure they were well-prepared.

Beyond selecting coaches, finding good judges was another crucial component of the event. Joining Post’s Potter and Lynn, 2025 EWWMC winner Linda Collard and Laura K. Bird from Windsor Feminist Theatre/Fringe Windsor will round out the group.

Adding a variety of experience, each member brings something unique to the competition.

“Bird reached out to me to become a judge and we were so excited to have her,” said Thibert. “Potter always brings such amazing and creative insight and guidance into anything he is involved with, so he was an obvious choice for us. Lynn was our first choice as a judge. I’ve sat beside her at the judges table for the women’s competition. I know first hand her exceptional grasp of what works and what doesn’t in a performance. Even so, she’s able to be empathetic and deliver feedback with a positive spin so each performer always walks offstage feeling good about their performance. Collard is super talented and one if the sweetest people I know. I was so excited she accepted when I asked her to take part.”

Each element has come together to create a show that isn’t typical for RYT. Normally collaborating and building shows or performances together, the artistic director has been hands off. Allowing youth to work on their own to create performances before coaching sessions, Thibert admits it was strange to be less involved.

Still, as kids work hard on conquering their nerves and approaching material independently, she’s been proud to witness their progress.

“I have had the most fun just sitting back and watching the kids learn from our guest coaches and learning a lot myself,” said the Executive-Director. “Watching them go from super nervous to much more confident in their performances has been amazing.”

Putting all their hard work into the two night event, Thibert is now excited for audiences to witness their efforts first-hand.

“The kids are super excited to compete, show off their hard work and hopefully take home a cash prize,” she said. “I am super excited to watch them …I know they will be great!”

The Edele Winnie Youth Monologue Competition will take place at the Shadowbox Theatre on Friday June 27 and Saturday June 28. Showtime for both nights is 8 p.m. with tickets available at the door for $15 each. Those looking to pre-purchase general admission seats can do so via e-transfer to [email protected] where they’re also asked to include the name tickets will be held under in the message section. Alternatively, tickets can be reserved by texting 226 345 9891.

After seeing the monologue competition, Thibert hopes people understand what kind of impact such activities have as well.

“I am hoping audiences will come away with an understanding of just how deep the talent pool of Windsor Youth runs and maybe support youth arts organizations more,” she said. “We are severely underfunded. RYT is a free program and always welcomes donations to help keep our program free. This gives all kids the same access to theatre arts programming, not just the ones who can afford it.”

Those interested in donating or learning more about RYT can visit their official website.