Catch The Canada Day Parade Tuesday

The Windsor Parade Corporation is gearing up for the Annual Canada Day Parade taking place on Tuesday, July 1st.

The parade takes place on Ouellette Avenue, beginning at Giles and Ouellette at 11:00an and heads to Pitt Street.

This parade is the largest to date for Canada Day, and this year’s theme is: “The True North Strong and Free. The parade features eight bands, including the return engagement of the Lakeside Lutheran Band from Wisconsin and will be full of exciting entertainment, including Giant Inflatables from Fabulous Inflatables.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Fan Zone is located on University Avenue East at Ouellette from 10:00amm to 1:30pm, where the public is invited to enjoy all new Tim Hortons special Canada Day Tim Bits, enjoy face painting, Jangles the clowns doing balloon twist from 10:00am to 12:00pm, colouring pages and much more for free fun before the parade.