Adventure Bay Extending Hours For The Summer

As the summer kicks off, Adventure Bay Family Water Park is extending their hours.

Windsor’s water park will now be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily from June 28th to September 1st, 2025.

A kick-off party will be held on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 for the official launch of summer hours with free activities and information booths available for the community, including:

