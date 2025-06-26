Adventure Bay Extending Hours For The Summer
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 26th, 2025, 2:09pm
As the summer kicks off, Adventure Bay Family Water Park is extending their hours.
Windsor’s water park will now be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily from June 28th to September 1st, 2025.
A kick-off party will be held on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 for the official launch of summer hours with free activities and information booths available for the community, including:
- Youcan the Toucan at the water park
- Free popsicles (while quantities last)
- 40 arcade games (available until July 2, 2025)
- Windsor Fire & Rescue Services
- Parks and Recreation programs
- Employment and Training Services
- Watersmart Safety
