Adventure Bay Extending Hours For The Summer

Thursday June 26th, 2025, 2:09pm

City News
0
0

As the summer kicks off, Adventure Bay Family Water Park is extending their hours.

Windsor’s water park will now be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily from June 28th to September 1st, 2025.

A kick-off party will be held on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 for the official launch of summer hours with free activities and information booths available for the community, including:

  • Youcan the Toucan at the water park
  • Free popsicles (while quantities last)
  • 40 arcade games (available until July 2, 2025)
  • Windsor Fire & Rescue Services
  • Parks and Recreation programs
  •  Employment and Training Services
  •  Watersmart Safety

 

