Celebrate Canada With Tecumseh’s Backyard Party

Sunday June 29th, 2025, 2:30pm

Celebrate Canada Day in Tecumseh’s Backyard with events at three local parks on July 1st.

There will be a family picnic & concert in the Park at Lakewood Park North from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, along with food trucks and live music.
Family-friendly activities will take place at McAuliffe Park from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with children’s entertainment and games including a bouncy castle, pony rides, lawn games, balloon twisting, escape room game, airbrush tattoos, putt putt golf, Tecumseh OPP, and Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services.
Rock n’ Swim & Tecumseh Thunder Baseball Game takes place at Lacasse Park. Swim at Tecumseh Leisure Pool from 6:15pm to 7:15pmmand then catch a baseball game at Bert Lacasse Ballpark ay 7:30pm.

