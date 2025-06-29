Celebrate Canada With Tecumseh’s Backyard Party

Celebrate Canada Day in Tecumseh’s Backyard with events at three local parks on July 1st.

There will be a family picnic & concert in the Park at Lakewood Park North from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, along with food trucks and live music.

Family-friendly activities will take place at McAuliffe Park from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with children’s entertainment and games including a bouncy castle, pony rides, lawn games, balloon twisting, escape room game, airbrush tattoos, putt putt golf, Tecumseh OPP, and Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services.

Rock n’ Swim & Tecumseh Thunder Baseball Game takes place at Lacasse Park. Swim at Tecumseh Leisure Pool from 6:15pm to 7:15pmmand then catch a baseball game at Bert Lacasse Ballpark ay 7:30pm.