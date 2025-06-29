Celebrate Canada Day In Amherstburg

.

Get ready for an unforgettable Canada Day celebration in the heart of historic Amherstburg.

The day kicks off at 9:00am with the Canada Day 5K Run/Walk/Wheel, a spirited community tradition. Starting at 11:00am, visitors can refuel at the Food Truck Court, then join the action at 12:00pm with Amherstburg’s Mighty Machines, family games, and a special hockey game in the park experience with the Amherstburg Admirals.

At 2:00pm, join Town Council and the Admirals as they hand out free Canada Day cupcakes to park visitors—a sweet moment of connection and community spirit. Then at 3:00pm, don’t miss a vibrant performance by the talented dancers of Rivertown Dance Academy, bringing energy and artistry to Toddy Jones Park.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Discover the stories that helped shape our nation, right here in Amherstburg! Explore Fort Malden National Historic Site who is offering free admission and live demonstrations from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and experience Park House Museum with special celebration activities from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

In the evening, enjoy a high-energy performance from Big Wiggle at 8:30pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at dusk—a perfect finale to a full day of community celebration.