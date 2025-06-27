Tahini’s Expands To Windsor With Tecumseh Road Location

Canada’s rapidly expanding Mediterranean fusion brand, Tahini’s is set to open in east Windsor on Monday, June 30th.

This marks Tahini’s first location in Windsor and is owned and operated by Ashfaq Malik and his wife, longtime Windsor residents and active members of the community.

“We’ve lived in Windsor for 8 years and have deep roots in the city,” says Ashfaq. “My wife and I are passionate about people and community, and we’re excited to bring the Tahini’s experience to our neighbours. We want this to feel like a family-run restaurant where everyone is welcome.”

The Windsor location will offer Tahini’s fan favourites such as the Crispy Spice Shawarma, Jamaican Jerk Shawarma and the Korean BBQ Shawarma, all made with the brand’s signature Mediterranean twist and commitment to high-quality, flavour-packed food.

It is located in the Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue.