Pet Of The Week: Hi, I’m Peaches!

Peaches – Domestic Medium Hair – Female – 1 month

Hi, I’m Peaches! I came here as a stray, which was honestly kind of rude. One day I’m minding my business being an independent little queen, and the next – boom – I’m scooped up like a rogue fruit at a farmer’s market. But hey, I’ve decided the indoor life isn’t so bad. Warm beds, regular meals, and no surprise rainstorms? Yes please. I’m a bit shy at first. I like to take my time getting to know people – a lady’s gotta have standards, you know? But once I feel safe, I’m all purrs, biscuit-making, and slow-blink love vibes. I’m basically a peach tart: soft and sweet on the inside, just needs a little warming up. If you’re patient, gentle, and into the idea of earning the love of a low-key diva, we might just be soulmates. I promise I’ll reward you with the kind of affection that makes all your friends jealous. So… who’s ready to help me blow this peach stand and live happily ever after?