Pet Of The Week: Hi, I’m Peaches!
Sunday June 29th, 2025, 12:00pm
Peaches – Domestic Medium Hair – Female – 1 month
Hi, I’m Peaches! I came here as a stray, which was honestly kind of rude. One day I’m minding my business being an independent little queen, and the next – boom – I’m scooped up like a rogue fruit at a farmer’s market. But hey, I’ve decided the indoor life isn’t so bad. Warm beds, regular meals, and no surprise rainstorms? Yes please. I’m a bit shy at first. I like to take my time getting to know people – a lady’s gotta have standards, you know? But once I feel safe, I’m all purrs, biscuit-making, and slow-blink love vibes. I’m basically a peach tart: soft and sweet on the inside, just needs a little warming up. If you’re patient, gentle, and into the idea of earning the love of a low-key diva, we might just be soulmates. I promise I’ll reward you with the kind of affection that makes all your friends jealous. So… who’s ready to help me blow this peach stand and live happily ever after?
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
Comment With Facebook