Driver Killed In Wheatley Crash

Saturday June 28th, 2025, 10:33pm

County News
One person has died following a collision in Wheatley.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Erie Street South on June 27th, 2025, at approximately 7:45 pm.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 62-year-old from Leamington, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On June 28th, 2025, the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Erie Street South remained closed for approximately five hours between Hickson Road and Deer Run Road and has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

