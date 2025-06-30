Stabbing In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries.

Police say that just after 2:30am Monday, they responded to a residence in the 600 block of Reaume Road for a report of a male with multiple stab wounds. Officers attended and located a 31-year-old male who sustained five stab wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the assault occurred in the 1900 block of Delmar Street and that the suspect and victim are not known to each other.

EMS transported the male to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and he is in stable condition. There are no threats to public safety and this occurrence remains an active investigation.

LaSalle Police Service is asking residents and businesses in the 1900 block of Delmar to notify them if they possess dash camera footage or video surveillance for the given time frame for any suspicious activity. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.