The Manchester Pub Closes

Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 5:04pm

Business
Popular Downtown Windsor bar and restaurant The Manchester has closed its doors.

The pub’s official Facebook page said “due to unforeseen circumstances The Manchester is closed for business. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

A notice on the pub’s door says the tenancy was terminated by the landlord.

The business has been listed for sale for the past month for $499,000.

