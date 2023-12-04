Second Annual Burger Battle Sees Six New Restaurants To Compete For The Title Of “Best Burger In Essex County”

.

The Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland has kicked off the Burger Battle 2024.

Twelve locally owned restaurants are competing for the title of “Best Burger Windsor-Essex”, with six new restaurants joining the competition. The 2023 Burger Battle champ was Walkerville Eatery and they are back this year to defend their title.

This time, the event runs for 12 weeks, from January 2nd to March 29th, 2024. Passports are available as of today and can be purchased for just $20 through the Rotary Club’s online sales at www.roselandrotary.com as well as 12 participating restaurants and some retail locations.

The $20 Passport entitles burger lovers to enjoy a “two for one” burger meal at all 12 participating restaurants and customers are then encouraged to vote for their favourite burger.

“This is a unique event that saw 68% of passport holders last year visit 4 or more restaurants”, says Aruna Koushik, President of the Windsor-Roseland Rotary Club. “This is not just a great fundraiser but it supports our local hospitality industry by encouraging people to get out and explore the incredible culinary fare our restaurants have to offer”.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will be part of the Rotary Club’s Annual Giving program, which saw 18 local organizations share in $23,500 this year. Between the Club’s two signature events (Wines of the World and Lobsterfest) and Burger Battle, Rotarians work hard to support local organizations in the important work they do to care for our community, from addressing homelessness and food insecurity, to mental health services and refugee resettlement.

The twelve participating restaurants are:

The 519 Beer House, Windsor

Crave Family Grill & Pub, Leamington

Harbour House, Windsor

Harley’s Roadhouse, Windsor

Joe Schmoe’s, LaSalle

River’s Edge Tap House, Windsor

Sandy’s Riverside Grill, Windsor

Smoke and Spice, Windsor

The Manchester, Windsor

Thirsty Butler, Windsor

Walkerville Eatery, Windsor

Wolfhead Distillery, Amherstburg

Passports are available at all participating restaurants as well as at these locations:

What’s Poppin Popcorn Factory, 1701 Wyandotte East

The Farm House Market, 7601 Middle Side Road, Amherstburg

Belle River Diagnostic Imaging Centre, 1679 County Rd. 22, Belle River