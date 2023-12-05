Police Seek Suspect In Theft, Assault In Amherstburg



The Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft and assault.

Police say that around 11:00am on December 2nd, 2023 the suspect entered a grocery store in the 100 block of Sandwich Street. The suspect took several grocery items and left the store without paying. When a person attempted to stop him, the suspect pushed him to the ground and fled the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect then attended another grocery store down the street, where he stole a large amount of meat and seafood.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.