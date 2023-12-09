PHOTOS: Massey Students Bring Back Children’s Holiday Party

Vincent Massey Secondary School has hosted their Children’s Holiday Party once again on Saturday, after a brief hiatus from the pandemic closures.

After re-energizing the event, Massey students were able to bring the event for local underserved children who were able to enjoy various activities such as cookie decorating, face painting, musical chairs, story telling and much more. The Children’s Party is largely put on by the high school students who organize the event from the morning to the afternoon. Participants were able to enjoy a full festival day, ending it off the with lunch and opening gifts. Four elementary schools with over 180 children were able to attend the event to brighten up their season.

