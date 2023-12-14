Paul Martin Building In Downtown Windsor To Transform Into Boutique Hotel

The Paul Martin Building in downtown Windsor, is set to undergo a transformation into a luxury boutique hotel. The project to revitalize the building will be carried out by RJM Holdings.

The building was acquired by the City of Windsor from the federal government in 2019 and for the past three years, the property has served as the temporary home of the Windsor Public Library Central Branch, with the long-term goal of relocating that service to a permanent space within the next five years.

The Paul Martin Building was completed early in 1930, and designed by George Masson and Windsor-born architect Hugh P. Sheppard. The location was chosen to establish a federal government position of importance on the Windsor border between Canada and the United States. Over the years, it has housed Canada Post, the Canada Revenue Agency, and the Canadian Border Services Agency, in addition to serving as a temporary library. The federal government worked to restore the building’s facade, with the work finishing up in 2017.

As part of RJM’s plans, the Paul Martin Building will be transformed into a world-class boutique hotel featuring 80 to 100 individually styled suites. The site will also include 20 to 40 full-service residences, primarily for corporate travellers and companies wishing to obtain a corporate suite. Among its many amenities, the property will feature an in-house restaurant, café, several meeting and event spaces, a library/lounge, and retail space.