Paramedics And Nurses Recognized For Extraordinary Personal Actions

EMS Chief Justin Lammers recognized seven Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics and two Windsor Regional Hospital nurses for helping save lives while they were off duty or not in service to respond to calls.

Lammers presented them with certificates of commendation and Essex-Windsor EMS meritorious service coins Monday at a ceremony the Essex County Civic Centre. Incoming Deputy Chief, Planning and Physical Resources, Ziad Fatallah described the incidents for which the paramedics and nurses are being recognized as each came forward.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Paramedics Scott Miller, Sean Hettrick (who was not able to attend) and Josh DeFoe (now with the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service) were involved in a training session at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on May 7th when they saw heavy smoke. They were the first to arrive at a house fire on Windsor Avenue near Tuscarora Street. They immediately went into an adjacent house to warn the three sleeping residents and help them get to safety.

Miller, Hettrick and DeFoe were commended for their “decisive actions and selflessness” and “commitment to the well-being of others.”

Paramedics Kevin and Natalie Demarco, who are married, were at the Pinery Beach near Grand Bend on September 19th 2021, when a teenager had a seizure while in the water. The Demarcos ran into the water when the girl’s father, who was with her, yelled for help. The couple took the girl out of the water, gave her month-to-mouth resuscitation and administered other life-saving measures.

The Demarcos were recognized for their “quick thinking, calm demeanour and decisive actions” and “selfless dedication to others.”

Mike and Danese Lacroix were shopping at Devonshire Mall in Windsor on January 13th this year when they saw an elderly man had collapsed. Mike, a paramedic, and Danese, a nurse, quickly determined the man had no vital signs and started CPR. They had others call 911 and bring them a public access defibrillator. Using the defibrillator, they were able to restore the man’s circulation with one shock. He regained consciousness and could speak before first responders arrived.

The Lacroixs were commended for playing a crucial role in saving the man’s life, as well as reassuring and supporting his wife at the scene.

On July 19th, paramedic Jeffrey Kfrerer and partner Brianna Schipper, a nurse, were at Seacliff Beach in Leamington when bystanders rescued an unconscious young boy from the water and started CPR. Kfrerer and Schipper stepped in to assist until an EMS crew and ambulance arrived.

Kfrerer and Schipper were commended for immediately assessing the situation and selflessly taking “prompt and effective action to provide care to the victim.”