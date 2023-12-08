Name The Amherstburg Snow Plows



Amherstburg residents are invited to name the town’s snowplows. Visit www.talktheburg.ca to submit your creative and catchy names for the town’s four snowplows by December 13th.

After the submission phase, the top entries will go head-to-head in a public vote from December 14th to 20th. With community output on www.talktheburg.ca, four winning names will be selected to adorn the Town’s fleet, bringing a touch of personality to winter road maintenance.

Winners not only get the satisfaction of seeing their chosen names in action but will also receive an exclusive prize as a token of appreciation for their community spirit.

“We’re thrilled to launch our snowplow naming contest, bringing our community together in a playful spirit,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “Let’s unleash creativity and embrace the uniqueness each resident brings to this exciting initiative!”