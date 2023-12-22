Meals On Wheels Receives Donation From Enwin To Help Deliver Free Meals This Holiday Season

VON Windsor-Essex Meals on Wheels program received a $5,000 donation from Enwin Utilities Community Support program to help ensure isolated seniors who are unable to shop or cook for themselves receive a hot meal this winter.

“Enwin’s support of VON’s Meals on Wheels Program is a true testament to the power of community support,” says Christine Brush, Meals on Wheels Program Coordinator. “VON believes that everyone has the right to care and service regardless of their circumstances. Enwin’s generous donation will allow VON to continue serving our community’s most vulnerable through the delivery of free meals.”

Enwin’s Community Support Committee, a group of employee volunteers from across the company, voted to support the Meals on Wheels initiative. The donation will provide more than 600 free meals to those in need within the City of Windsor.

“Every meal counts, and no one should go hungry,” added Garry Rossi, President and CEO at Enwin. “The team at Enwin and our Community Support Committee are proud to support programs like Meals on Wheels and to help those in our community who need it most.”

Meals on Wheels assists seniors, people recovering from illness or surgery and people with disabilities, helping them maintain their independence at home and offering a connection with a caring community. Meals on Wheels meals are delivered five days a week by VON volunteers. Meals are prepared in government-inspected kitchens by volunteers or under contract between VON and commercial or institutional kitchens.