Lyft Now In Windsor

Saturday December 2nd, 2023, 8:15am

Lyft rideshare has launched in Windsor.

Lyft first launched in Toronto in 2017, followed by subsequent launches in Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. In the years since Lyft has provided over 68 million rides to more than 2.5 million unique Canadian riders.

To celebrate, they are offering riders in Windsor a special launch offer: new riders get 25% off their first three rides in their first 14 days with code CA25OFF3.1 Max savings of CA$5 per ride.

The service also launched in Ktchener-Waterloo, London, and Niagara this week.

 

