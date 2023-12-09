Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Continues This Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday December 9th, 2023, 9:35am
Phase 2 of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project continues this weekend with additional work on the lanes between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive.
The full reopening is expected on Monday, December 11th, 2023, weather permitting.
