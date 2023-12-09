CloudyNow
11 °C
52 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
4 °C
39 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
2 °C
36 °F		SunnyTue
5 °C
41 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Continues This Weekend

Saturday December 9th, 2023, 9:35am

Construction
0
0

Phase 2 of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project continues this weekend with additional work on the lanes between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive.

The full reopening is expected on Monday, December 11th, 2023, weather permitting.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message