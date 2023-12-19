Input Wanted On Proposed Wildlife Crossing At Ojibway Parkway

The City of Windsor wants input on a proposed wildlife crossing at Ojibway Parkway. The proposed crossing will connect Ojibway Park with the natural areas associated with Black Oak Heritage Park.

Virtual public consultation is on until January 26th and can be found here.

An in-person open house on will take place on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Ojibway Nature Centre. Interested individuals are invited to attend this event, where they can meet with study team members, ask any questions, and submit comments.