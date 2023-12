Garbage And Recycling Holiday Schedule Changes In LaSalle

There are some changes to garbage and recycling collection in LaSalle due to the holidays.

Regular Tuesday, December 26th garbage collection has been moved to Wednesday, December 27th. Regular Friday, December 29th collection has been moved to Saturday, December 30th.

Residents with recycle collection on Mondays will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2nd. Residents with recycle collection on Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3rd.