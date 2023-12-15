SunnyNow
10 °C
50 °F
SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Mainly SunnySat
8 °C
46 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
6 °C
43 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Academy

Friday December 15th, 2023, 10:38am

Fires
0
0

The cause is listed as undetermined after a fire in South Windsor early Friday morning.

It broke out in a garage in the 3000 Block of Academy around 3:00am.

Damage is set at $75,000. There were no injuries.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message