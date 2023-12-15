Fire On Academy
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 15th, 2023, 10:38am
The cause is listed as undetermined after a fire in South Windsor early Friday morning.
It broke out in a garage in the 3000 Block of Academy around 3:00am.
Damage is set at $75,000. There were no injuries.
