Essex Fire And Rescue Services Recruiting Firefighters

The Town of Essex and Essex Fire and Rescue Services are seeking applicants for Volunteer Firefighters.

“While we are fortunate to have dedicated teams of volunteer firefighters at all three stations, we are looking to fill twelve positions. We are launching the Firefighter Recruitment Campaign to reach individuals who are interested in doing their part to protect our community.” said Jason Pillon, Fire Chief.

Individuals interested in applying for a job with Essex Fire and Rescue Services are invited to complete the online application form by January 22nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.

“Becoming a volunteer firefighter is a fantastic opportunity to help protect your community. It also allows you to get advanced training and learn new skills.” Pillon added.