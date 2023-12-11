Early Plans For The Redeveloped Ouellette Campus Announced

Windsor Regional Hospital has submitted its plans for the redevelopment of the Ouellette Campus to the Ministry of Health. The submission includes the proposed scope of services to be provided at the downtown Windsor location after a new state-of-the-art hospital opens on County Road 42 and the 9th Concession and an implementation plan to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the redevelopment process.

Highlights include:

An Urgent Care Centre that will operate 24/7

Diagnostic Imaging

Laboratory

Pharmacy Services

Medical Daycare

Outpatient Services

Administrative Services

Renal Dialysis will continue to be offered to patients in the Bell Building, also located on the Ouellette site.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj says the plan highlights the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients in Windsor-Essex receive timely and accessible care after the new hospital opens.

“Residents in downtown Windsor will have access to urgent care services close to home, at a hospital-run urgent care centre where they will be treated by the same emergency-trained staff and physicians who work at the Emergency Department in the new acute care hospital,” Musyj says. “In addition, patients will have access to medical tests, treatments, lab work and a variety of outpatient services at the Ouellette location.”

Expert hospital planners and architects developed the plan for Ouellette in consultation with eight User Groups representing all programs and services offered at the site. The User Groups were made up of hospital leadership, staff, professional staff, volunteers and patient and community representatives – including members of the hospital’s Patient and Family Advisory Committee and the Chief of the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

Early plans for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital were submitted to the Ministry in April of this year, and WRH is on track to meet the timeline confirmed in Infrastructure Ontario’s latest Market Update that has the tendering process set to begin in 2025 and “shovels in the ground” by 2026.