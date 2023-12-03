Downtown Mission Opens Overnight Warming Centre
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 3rd, 2023, 1:17pm
The Downtown Mission has added additional shelter beds and opened an overnight warming centre where people can go to escape the cold.
The warming centre will operate each night from 10:00pm to 7:00am throughout the winter months.
It is open for single men and women at their location at 875 Ouellette Avenue.
