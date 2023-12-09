CloudyNow
Armando’s Pizza Bar Is Closing

Friday December 8th, 2023, 10:49pm

Business
0
0

Cabana Road’s popular Armando’s Pizza Bar will be closing this January.

The restaurant announced the news on Friday, along with word that Mercato Fresh will be opening a grocery store in the building in the new year.

“After an incredible 20-year journey in South Windsor, we have made the decision to close the doors of Armando’s Pizza Bar dining room on January 7th,” said owners John Pizzo and Andre Gerardi on Facebook. “Our dining room will still be open throughout the holidays, please still book your reservations and join us for a final meal of good food with good friends & family.”

Armando’s will still be making pizza for takeout at the Armando’s marketplace at 300 Cabana Road East once the Pizza Bar closes.

