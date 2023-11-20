WEATHER: Monday November 20th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 20th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Monday November 20th, 2023.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
