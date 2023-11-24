WEATHER: Friday November 24th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 24th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Friday November 24th, 2023.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon.
High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook