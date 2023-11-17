WEATHER: Friday November 17th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 17th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Friday November 17th, 2023.
Cloudy with 30% chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning late in the morning and ending late in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late in the morning.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook