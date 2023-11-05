Mostly CloudyNow
Watch For Construction On Huron Church And Lincoln Road On Monday

Sunday November 5th, 2023, 3:20pm

Construction
Two construction projects on Monday will see lane reductions and road closures.

Southbound Huron Church Road will have lane restrictions between College Avenue and Tecumseh Road for manhole repairs from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Lincoln Road will be closed for approximately one day between Tecumseh Road East and Seneca Street for surface asphalt placement.

