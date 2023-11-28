SunnyNow
The Trews Are Coming To Caesars Windsor

Monday November 27th, 2023, 9:02pm

Entertainment
0
0

The Trews are set to rock The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor with special guest Wide Mouth Mason on Friday, March 1st at 8:00pm.

The achievements of The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums, several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective. The band is recognized for hit songs including “Highway of Heroes,” “Not Ready to Go,” and “Tired of Waiting.”

Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews have shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Weezer, and Bruce Springsteen. Their collaboration with Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes culminated in three blazing tracks on the band’s 2021 record, Wanderer. The record was completed at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with the band’s fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date.

On the House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour, The Trews will be playing their Platinum-selling debut album House of Ill Fame in its entirety, in addition to more hits and fan favourites from their celebrated discography.

Joining The Trews is Wide Mouth Mason, a blues, rock, and roots trio renowned for their fluid, agile musicianship, and dynamic live performances. The group has produced a decades-deep catalogue including many rock radio hits and multiple Gold records. Their latest album, Late Night Walking, released this past fall.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, December 1st.

