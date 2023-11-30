Santa Stops In Windsor Saturday

The Santa Claus Parade is returning to Downtown Windsor Saturday at 6:00pm.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the Windsor Santa Claus Parade. The parade, which has been held on Wyandotte Street for the last few years, will now twinkle and shine through a nostalgic route on Ouellette from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive, and then proceed on Riverside Drive to Caron Avenue.

Staging will take place on Ouellette Avenue, between Erie Street and Wyandotte Street, and destaging on Caron Avenue.