Santa Comes To Leamington Saturday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Friday November 24th, 2023, 9:00am
The annual Leamington Santa Claus parade takes place this Saturday.
It starts at 6:00pm on Georgia Avenue North at Erie Street and heads to the Leamington Fairgrounds.
For more Christmas Fun in Windsor and Essex County, check out the Christmas Guide here.
