SunnyNow
1 °C
33 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesSun
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersMon
2 °C
36 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Santa Comes To Leamington Saturday

Friday November 24th, 2023, 9:00am

Christmas
0
0

The annual Leamington Santa Claus parade takes place this Saturday.

It starts at 6:00pm on Georgia Avenue North at Erie Street and heads to the Leamington Fairgrounds.

For more Christmas Fun in Windsor and Essex County, check out the Christmas Guide here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message