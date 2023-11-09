Sacks For Santa Launches For the Holiday Season

Sacks for Santa, an annual effort to help homeless youth by local lawyer Francesca Provenzano, an associate lawyer at Greg Monforton & Partners, Injury Lawyers, is underway.

Every holiday season for the past five years, Provenzano has scoured the Windsor region for products to place in backpacks she distributes free of charge to homeless youth at the Windsor Youth Centre.

“Community service has been a passion of mine for many years. I started Sacks for Santa to remind youth in need that they are not alone during the holidays, especially when so many of us are spending time with loved ones. For me, giving back is the purpose of the holiday season. I also wanted to raise awareness for the Windsor Youth Centre and the important work they do in our community,” Provenzano said.

Inside every backpack is an assortment of hygiene products, winter gear and perishable snacks. These products are placed in backpacks containing handwritten holiday cards with motivational quotes for inspiration and to remind the youth that they are not alone during the holiday season.

The public is asked to donate any of the following items:

Backpacks

Blankets

Socks

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Deodorant

Underwear

Shampoo

Soap/body wash

Gloves

Hats

Scarves

Bus tickets

Hoodies

Hand Sanitizer

Tissues Gift cards for food

Water Bottle

Juice boxes

non-perishable snacks

Click here to learn how to donate.