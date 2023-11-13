Police Say Letters About Caesars Entertainment Cyber Incident Are Legitimate
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 13th, 2023, 11:08am
Windsor Police say that if you have received a letter from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident, that they are legitimate.
The letters include information about the incident and a dedicated phone number to address questions.
Windsor Police say at this time, they are not involved in this investigation.
