Police Say Letters About Caesars Entertainment Cyber Incident Are Legitimate

Monday November 13th, 2023, 11:08am

Windsor Police say that if you have received a letter from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident, that they are legitimate.

The letters include information about the incident and a dedicated phone number to address questions.

Windsor Police say at this time, they are not involved in this investigation.

