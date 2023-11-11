NEWS >
PHOTOS: Remembrance Day In Windsor

Saturday November 11th, 2023, 12:33pm

Remembrance Day was observed in Downtown Windsor Saturday morning.

After several years, members of the HMCS Hunter and members of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) marched from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall.

From 11:00am, representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service. Special guest speakers from the military included Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, Commander of the RCN Naval Reserves, who is visiting our community in honour of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserves.

