Pet Of The Week: Roxy

Saturday November 25th, 2023, 12:00pm

Roxy – Domestic Short Hair – 8 years – Female

Hello, my name is Roxy! I’d really like to get out of here. The people here are nice, but there are creatures I’ve never seen making all kinds of scary noises-I think they’re called dogs. I don’t care what they’re called, I just wish I didn’t have to listen to them all day. And they smell funny too. Bottom line is I’m not fond of them. I’m not too fond of other cats either. I much prefer being the only animal in the house. Other than that, I’m a nice cat, past the pesky kitten stage. I like being around my peeps, just not all the time. The only thing I’m fussy about is my bathroom…I like it clean or I may not use it. So while you may get away with cleaning your bathroom once a week, I’d like my litter box cleaned daily. Come meet me at PetSmart Walker!

