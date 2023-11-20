New Director Of Community And Development Services In Leamington



The Municipality of Leamington has appointed Kari Myers as the new Director of Community and Development Services.

With a background in municipal government and recent experience at the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Myers brings a wealth of leadership experience to her new role. Her expertise and dedication to community development make her a valuable addition to the Municipality of Leamington.

She holds a distinguished academic portfolio, grounded in the specialized discipline of civil engineering, complemented by the prestigious achievement of a Master of Business Administration.

“We are pleased to welcome Kari to our team,” said Peter Neufeld, Chief Administrative Officer. “Her leadership experience, and diverse skill set make her an excellent fit for the Director of Community and Development Services role. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to our community.”

Myers will be succeeding the outgoing Director, Paul Barnable who is retiring. She starts her role on December 4th, 2023.