Name A Town Of Essex Snowplow

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 9:00am

Essex
The Town of Essex wants you to name a town Snowplow.

From November 1st to November 26th, residents of the Town of Essex can unleash their creativity and submit their best snowplow name ideas online. The process is simple – visit www.essex.ca/snowplow and submit your most imaginative and fun name ideas.

Following the submission period, the Town of Essex will review all entries and select the top names based on their creativity and originality. From December 4th to December 10th, residents will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite snowplow names from the list of top selections.

The winning names will be announced on December 11th, 2023.

“We can’t wait to see the unique and imaginative names our residents come up with! This contest not only adds a touch of whimsy to our winter maintenance efforts but also fosters community engagement,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor.

