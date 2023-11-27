Michael Bolton Heads To The Colosseum Stage At Caesars Windsor

The world-famous Michael Bolton brings timeless classics to The Colosseum Stage on Saturday, February 17th at 8:00pm.

Bolton is a multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Emmy-nominated performer who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and continues to tour the globe.

Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten and nine Number One singles. His greatest hits include “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, and “Said I Loved You…But I Lied.” His timeless relevance has again been cemented with a collection of freshly written songs in his newest album Spark of Light, featuring the single “Beautiful World.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, December 1st.