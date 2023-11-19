LaSalle Waterfront District Plan Open House Planned For Wednesday

The Town of LaSalle is holding a Public Open house to share information about the Waterfront District Plan and to gather feedback from the community to develop a draft set of ideas for the Waterfront District area.

The LaSalle Waterfront District Plan is a project undertaken by the municipality to support and encourage the broader vitality of the 60-acre park and the larger Front Road commercial corridor.

The consultant team will present an overview of the initiative, the study process, a summary of existing limitations and opportunities, and a range of ideas from elsewhere that could be used to create a draft vision for the LaSalle Waterfront District Plan.

This presentation will be held at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing on November 22nd, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with a presentation at 6:30pm followed by a brief question and answer period. There will also be a meet and greet around a series of interactive presentation boards.

The website link for this project is www.lasalle.ca/lwdp.