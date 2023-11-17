LaSalle Nativity Scene On The Move

The nativity scene at Gil Maure Park in LaSalle is being moved.

Many years ago, the Sacred Heart Council Knights of Columbus donated the nativity scene to the Town of LaSalle. At the time, the LaSalle Council decided to place the nativity scene at the Park, now called LaSalle Landing. It has been placed at the Park annually since then.

The Town says that with the changes coming to LaSalle Landing and a number of construction projects in the design and planning stages, the nativity scene has to be moved. The Town decided to return the nativity scene to the Sacred Heart Council K of C, hoping they would find a new location to display it.

The Sacred Heart Council K of C is happy to receive the nativity scene and has found a new home. In December, the nativity scene will be placed at St. Thomas of Villanova High School.

“The Town is proud to partner with the Sacred Heart Council K of C and St. Thomas of Villanova to permanently relocate the nativity scene,” a news release said.

The Town says there will also be changes to that area’s holiday lights and decorations. They will be moved closer to the Event Centre.