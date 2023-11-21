Help Name The New School In Kingsville

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for two creative and open-minded individuals to serve as community representatives on the School Naming Committee for the new K-12 school in Kingsville.

All applicants must be public school supporters. The committee will hold a minimum of two meetings to determine at least two possible names for the school, which will then be submitted to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

The deadline to submit an application to the school principal in personal or via email at Jack Miner PS, Kingsville PS or Kingsville DHS is Monday, November 27th at 4:00pm.

Learn more here.