Fire At Bright Lights Causes $100,000 In Damage
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 13th, 2023, 10:25am
The cause of a large fire at the Bright Lights Windsor display is undetermined.
The fire broke out around 4:00pm Sunday at the south end of the park in an area that had straw set up for a display.
Fire crews worked well into the night to put it out.
Damage is set at $100,000.
