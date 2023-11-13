SunnyNow
Fire At Bright Lights Causes $100,000 In Damage

Monday November 13th, 2023, 10:25am

Fires
The cause of a large fire at the Bright Lights Windsor display is undetermined.

The fire broke out around 4:00pm Sunday at the south end of the park in an area that had straw set up for a display.

Fire crews worked well into the night to put it out.

Damage is set at $100,000.

